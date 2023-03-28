40,915 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Bought by PATRIZIA Pty Ltd

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,000. Duke Energy comprises 3.1% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.19. The stock had a trading volume of 858,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,461. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

