43,220 Shares in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.09% of 89bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in 89bio during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in 89bio by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in 89bio by 395.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in 89bio by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

89bio Stock Performance

89bio stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.72. 952,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. 89bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $46,839.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,368 shares in the company, valued at $461,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,305,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $46,839.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,559 shares of company stock worth $498,394 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ETNB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

89bio Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

