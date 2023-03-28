4,459 Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000. Apellis Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.2% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $23,571,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $64,648,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,030,000 after buying an additional 34,201 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $7,226,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.19. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $70.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,882,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,591 shares in the company, valued at $71,811,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $113,178.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,995.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,882,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,811,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,984 shares of company stock worth $4,991,862. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on APLS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.