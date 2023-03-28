4,623 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Acquired by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 35,721 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 113,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,127,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

MDYV stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.85. 45,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,546. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.16. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $75.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.96.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.