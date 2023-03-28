6,150 Shares in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Acquired by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKAG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,976,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,199 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,188,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 927,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,359,000 after purchasing an additional 50,028 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 246,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 187,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKAG stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $42.41. 3,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,215. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $46.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average is $41.93.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Profile

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

