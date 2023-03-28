6,477 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Acquired by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSCC. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $580,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,636.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $32,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $580,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,636.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,007,796. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 0.4 %

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $90.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Further Reading

