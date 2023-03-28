6,888 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Acquired by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,251. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average is $33.73.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

