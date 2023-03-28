7,070 Shares in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) Bought by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPH. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 40,982.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 78,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 78,686 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5,750.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 337,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after buying an additional 331,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.80. 2,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,452. The company has a market cap of $195.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $46.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

