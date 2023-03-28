70,795 Shares in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Bought by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 70,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000. Office Properties Income Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Golden Green Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 286,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 318.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 56,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 42,955 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $686,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.
Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,692.18%.
Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile
Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.
