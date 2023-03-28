732 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Bought by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 732 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 63,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 15,675 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 119,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.91.

DGX stock opened at $139.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.68. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

