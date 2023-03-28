74,719 Shares in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Purchased by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNY. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 77,958 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 460,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,960 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,050,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BNY opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

