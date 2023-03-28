7Pixels (7PXS) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $42.30 million and $21,200.16 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for approximately $2.61 or 0.00009565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 7Pixels has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.60614899 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $20,739.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

