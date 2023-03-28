846 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 846 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.52. The stock had a trading volume of 222,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,110. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

