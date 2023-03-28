Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 350,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 315,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Abcourt Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.46, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06.

Insider Transactions at Abcourt Mines

In other Abcourt Mines news, Director Francois Joseph Pierre Marie Mestrallet bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300,000 shares in the company, valued at C$791,000. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,482,000 shares of company stock valued at $173,740. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

