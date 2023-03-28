Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Acacia Research Trading Down 2.1 %

Acacia Research stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. Acacia Research has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $5.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acacia Research

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 4th quarter worth about $21,050,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,637,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 203,300 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,997,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 195,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,995,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

