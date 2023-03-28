Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives $71.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.27.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,428,292. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

ASO stock opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $67.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.80%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

