Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives $71.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.27.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,428,292. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 1.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

ASO stock opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $67.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.80%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.