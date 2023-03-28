Acadian Timber Corp. (ACAZF) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on April 15th

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2118 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ACAZF opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands segments. The firm’s products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company was founded on December 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Edmundston, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.