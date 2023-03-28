Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $314.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $311.00 to $314.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $273.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.00. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $345.30.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $966,543.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,929,391,000 after purchasing an additional 319,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,625,000 after purchasing an additional 223,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Accenture by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,992 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

