Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $327.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACN. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $273.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.00. Accenture has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $966,543.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $966,543.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,013,000 after buying an additional 33,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.