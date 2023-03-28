Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 104.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,914 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 0.5% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $26,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,559. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

