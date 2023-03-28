Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 502.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 41.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,071 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $373,981,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $318,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $273.96 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $345.30. The firm has a market cap of $172.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.00.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

