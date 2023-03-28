Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Short Interest Down 42.5% in March

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the February 28th total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Accretion Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Accretion Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,201. Accretion Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07.

Get Accretion Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Accretion Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENER. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,174,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accretion Acquisition by 246.5% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 762,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 542,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Accretion Acquisition by 1,026.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 557,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 507,756 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Accretion Acquisition by 93.6% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,015,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 491,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Accretion Acquisition by 2,320.2% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 221,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 212,460 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accretion Acquisition

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accretion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accretion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.