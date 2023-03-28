Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 3,070 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,091,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.91. 1,302,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,070. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.36.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

