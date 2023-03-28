Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,113 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Asana were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 47.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASAN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.84.

Asana Trading Down 1.8 %

Insider Transactions at Asana

Shares of ASAN stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.68. 486,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,763,387. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,256.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $69,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 603,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,256.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,346 shares of company stock valued at $538,214 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.