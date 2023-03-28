Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,439 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

ISTB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.98. 102,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,849. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $48.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

