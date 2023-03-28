Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $534,000 Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,921,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,895,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $82.10. 1,264,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,072,086. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.32.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

