Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $886,000 Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,169,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,615,000 after purchasing an additional 127,779 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,260,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,356,000 after purchasing an additional 960,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,098,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,221,000 after purchasing an additional 63,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,768,000 after purchasing an additional 359,672 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $180.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,330. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.16. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

