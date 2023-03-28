Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.56. The stock had a trading volume of 109,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,460. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

