Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases 209,081 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 344.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,081 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 195.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 55,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cardlytics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cardlytics by 662.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 128,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 111,892 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 42.2% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 146,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 43,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

Shares of CDLX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.63. 299,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,348. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $61.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.06. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 155.85%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. Research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the business of operating an advertising platform which includes online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications. It operates under the Cardlytics and Bridg Platforms. The Cardlytics Platform segment focuses on the United States and the United Kingdom, which represents proprietary advertising channels.

