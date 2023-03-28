Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 637 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenret Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VBR traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.51. 354,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,637. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.61. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.