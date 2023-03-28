Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 725 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Shopify Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,360,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,068,826. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $75.88.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.