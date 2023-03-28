ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.87 and last traded at $11.88. Approximately 327,533 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,063,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

ACVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research boosted their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $24,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $51,002.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $24,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,130,475 shares of company stock valued at $25,583,403 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 46.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

