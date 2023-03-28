AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ACM. KeyCorp raised their price target on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.43.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $81.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $92.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AECOM by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,512 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in AECOM by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in AECOM by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 182,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.