Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Stock Position Lessened by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 171,400 shares during the quarter. Aerojet Rocketdyne accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.64% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $28,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.3% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.68. The company had a trading volume of 246,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,497. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $56.59.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.73 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AJRD. StockNews.com began coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

