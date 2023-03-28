AFC Gamma, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:AFCG)

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
NASDAQ AFCG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 36,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,379. AFC Gamma has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $258.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 44.09%. Equities analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on AFC Gamma from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.
