Affiance Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,375 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in United Airlines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAL opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.17. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $55.04.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.60) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

