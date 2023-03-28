Affiance Financial LLC Sells 24,220 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Affiance Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,220 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 6.3% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,029,000 after acquiring an additional 60,490 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 52,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

