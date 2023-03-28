Affiance Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $146.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

