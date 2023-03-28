Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their overweight rating on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Affimed from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Affimed from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Affimed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.67.
Affimed Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of AFMD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.70. 320,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,626. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.58. Affimed has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.64.
About Affimed
Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.
