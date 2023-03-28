Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their overweight rating on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Affimed from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Affimed from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Affimed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.67.

Shares of AFMD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.70. 320,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,626. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.58. Affimed has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Institutional Trading of Affimed

About Affimed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Affimed by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,057,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,635,580 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 225.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 163,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 113,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

