Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 406,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 42,933 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $60,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,004,242,000 after acquiring an additional 629,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,955,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,033,368,000 after acquiring an additional 257,455 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,848,000 after acquiring an additional 223,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,598,661,000 after acquiring an additional 73,495 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,478,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $787,483,000 after acquiring an additional 627,517 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $133.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.18. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.