Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises about 3.2% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Agilent Technologies worth $25,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $132.95. 256,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,782. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.94 and its 200 day moving average is $143.18. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

