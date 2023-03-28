Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.96. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76.

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,391.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 80,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,382 over the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $454,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

