Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:AIRI traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,067. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $8.70.
Air Industries Group Company Profile
