Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,764,527,000 after acquiring an additional 176,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,573,000 after acquiring an additional 292,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,594,000 after buying an additional 21,569 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after buying an additional 1,957,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,950,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,160,000 after buying an additional 39,169 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $270.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also

