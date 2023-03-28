Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $185.00 at Tigress Financial

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Tigress Financial from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.27.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.61. 2,938,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,209,839. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.65.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total value of $130,951.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,588,003.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $243,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 202,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,448.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total value of $130,951.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,588,003.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,053,285 shares of company stock worth $255,776,553. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 8.6% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

