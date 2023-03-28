Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO F Thomson Leighton Acquires 326 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.69 per share, with a total value of $25,000.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,849,683.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 333 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.18 per share, for a total transaction of $25,034.94.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, F Thomson Leighton bought 332 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,062.68.

On Monday, March 20th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 341 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.38 per share, with a total value of $25,022.58.

On Friday, March 17th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 343 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.27.

On Wednesday, March 15th, F Thomson Leighton bought 350 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $25,035.50.

On Monday, March 13th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 349 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.78 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.22.

On Thursday, March 9th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 336 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.44 per share, with a total value of $25,011.84.

On Tuesday, March 7th, F Thomson Leighton bought 333 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.24.

On Monday, February 27th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 342 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.22 per share, with a total value of $25,041.24.

On Friday, February 24th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 337 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,028.99.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.58. 953,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,443,000 after buying an additional 599,089 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after buying an additional 545,464 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after buying an additional 422,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,419,000 after acquiring an additional 408,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

