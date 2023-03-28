Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives $81.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ING Group lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Akzo Nobel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

AKZOY stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. engages in the production and marketing of paints and coatings. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paintings, Performance Paintings, and Corporate and Others. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

