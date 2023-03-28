Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,362,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 242,710 shares during the quarter. Albireo Pharma makes up about 1.6% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 6.58% of Albireo Pharma worth $29,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,335,000 after buying an additional 394,595 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 504,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 38,334 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 128,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 75,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

ALBO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,539. The firm has a market cap of $913.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.91. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $45.23.

In other news, CFO Simon N.R. Harford sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $77,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,245.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Simon N.R. Harford sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $77,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,245.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $46,296.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,873 shares of company stock worth $169,731 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

