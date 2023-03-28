Alico, Inc. (ALCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 14th

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Alico has increased its dividend by an average of 79.1% per year over the last three years. Alico has a payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alico to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.
Alico Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ ALCO opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Alico has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $43.65.
Institutional Trading of Alico
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.
About Alico
Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations of agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through the Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alico (ALCO)
- Smartsheet Can Bolster Workflow Ecosystems and Your Portfolio
- Interactive Brokers: A Better Bet Than Schwab Post-SVB?
- 3 Cash-Rich Companies That Buy-and-Hold Investors Can Love
- 3 Small Financial Software Makers Showing Strong Chart Action
- Bullish News May Push Vertex Pharmaceuticals Above 52-Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.