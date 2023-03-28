Alico, Inc. (ALCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 14th

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Alico has increased its dividend by an average of 79.1% per year over the last three years. Alico has a payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alico to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Get Alico alerts:

Alico Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ ALCO opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Alico has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $43.65.

Institutional Trading of Alico

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Alico by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 105,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Alico by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alico by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alico by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alico by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

About Alico

(Get Rating)

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations of agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through the Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.