Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Major Shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo Sells 200,919 Shares

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alimera Sciences Stock Up 5.4 %

Alimera Sciences stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 44,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,254. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALIM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

About Alimera Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALIM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caligan Partners LP bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

