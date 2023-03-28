Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Major Shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo Sells 200,919 Shares

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Alimera Sciences Stock Up 5.4 %
Alimera Sciences stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 44,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,254. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALIM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences
About Alimera Sciences
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.